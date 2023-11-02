Attention parents: Trick-or-treaters in Mass. town given alcohol-infused chocolates

WEST BOYLSTON, Mass. — Parents are being urged to check their children’s Halloween candy after alcohol-infused chocolates were given to trick-or-treaters in one Massachusetts town.

West Boylston police put out a post warning parents that two trick-or-treaters found candy that contained alcohol.

Both parties said they were trick or treating in the Horseshoe Drive neighborhood.

The candy given out contains Jose Cuervo and police recommend that parents check their children’s candy.

Police are investigating this incident and asking anyone with any information concerning this candy, and from which house it came, to please call the West Boylston Police Department at 774-450-3510.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

