Arrr You Ready to Say ‘I Do’?: Pirates wedding chapel opening in Salem

SALEM, Mass. — Arrr You Ready to Say ‘I Do’?

Embark on a voyage of love and luxury in the new Pirates Wedding Chapel opening up in Salem.

The chapel will open at the Real Pirates Museum at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, February 14, and couples can exchange vows in a new Treasure Room.

Ceremonies will be led by a Pirate Captain or another licensed officiant of your choice. You will be surrounded by the only authenticated pirate treasure in the World and sealed with the promise of a 300-year-old legend of true and everlasting love.

Each wedding costs $1000 and has a 20-guest maximum. The ceremony will be 10 minutes long and includes free museum admission.

The wedding chapel will schedule weddings, renewals of vows, and engagement ceremonies starting February 17th.

The Pirate Chapel will be available at 5 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays with additional scheduled hours starting in May.

For more information on the capel, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group