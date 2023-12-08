Animal Rescue League trying to save cat who was found with severe burns

BOSTON — The Animal Rescue League is trying to save a cat who was found with severe burns to more than 50 percent of her body.

The cat, now named Era, was found in a work shed in Oxford, MA, and once the extent of her injuries was realized, Oxford Animal Control contacted ARL for assistance.

Era is facing months of painful treatment and rehabilitation due to second and third-degree burns covering more than half her body,

Treatment has consisted of pain management and twice-weekly wound debridement involving removing dead skin and exposing the new skin underneath to promote healing.

“The procedures are intensive and painful, and Era is at the beginning of a very long road to recovery,” the ARL said.

The cause of Eras burns is unknown and the shelter’s main goal is savings her life.

After treatment Era will be placed in foster care to give her a quiet and calm environment to further help in the healing process.

The animal rescue league is asking for the public’s help in supporting Era’s medical care. The cost of her care is roughly $1,000-1,500 per week and

Anyone interested in donating to help can click the link here.

