American airlines plane hits, damages pickup truck

BOSTON — A pickup truck was damaged after an American Airlines plane backed into it at Logan Airport.

According to state police, around 9:45 p.m. an unoccupied American Airlines aircraft was being backed into a cargo hanger.

The Airbus A319 was being towed for overnight parking when it struck an unoccupied pickup truck, the FAA says.

There are no injuries to report.

The incident is under investigation by the FAA and no additional information is available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

