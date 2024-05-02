American Airlines flight to London diverted to Boston’s Logan Airport due to medical emergency

BOSTON — An American Airlines flight traveling to London was diverted early Thursday morning.

Flight 134 was traveling from Los Angeles (LAX) to London Heathrow (LHR) when it was forced to divert to Boston Logan International (BOS) due to a customer needing medical attention.

The place was able to safely land in Boston and it was met by first responders who transported the passenger to the hospital.

The flight will continue to LHR with a different crew this evening.

