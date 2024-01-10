7 Massachusetts-based businesses ranked among 100 best places to work in 2024

BOSTON — Looking for a new job? Seven Massachusetts-based businesses have been ranked among Glassdoor’s 100 best places to work in America in 2024.

Glassdoor, the worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies, announced Wednesday the winners of its 16th annual Employees’ Choice Awards, honoring the “Best Places to Work 2024.”

Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor’s CEO, said the company assembled its list based on the feedback shared over the past by employees at companies across the country.

“Worklife is rapidly changing, and professionals are turning to Glassdoor to share their experiences about working for some of the most competitive employers in the world,” Christian Sutherland-Wong said in a statement. “The Best Places to Work award is a stark reminder of the power of Glassdoor, from arming professionals with career insights and real-time conversations about all things work and life, to providing employers with feedback to improve. Glassdoor has evolved to make sure that transparency isn’t a fad, but rather, a foundational component in the future of work.”

Seven local companies landed on Glassdoor’s list, including the top overall place to work in the country -- Boston-based Bain & Company.

Bain & Company (#1, 4.8 rating) -- A top management consulting firm in Boston.

MathWorks (#4, 4.6 rating) -- A Natick-based company working to accelerate the pace of discovery, innovation, development, and learning in engineering and science.

Fidelity Investments (#10, 4.5 rating) -- An American multinational financial services corporation based in Boston.

Toast Inc (#17, 4.5 rating) -- An American cloud-based restaurant management software company based in Boston.

Boston Scientific (#43, 4.4 rating) -- A Marlboro-based company dedicated to transforming lives through innovative medical solutions that improve the health of patients around the world.

Analog Devices (#75, 4.3 rating) -- A Wilmington-based multinational semiconductor company specializing in data conversion, signal processing, and power management technology.

Boston Consulting Group (#91, 4.3 rating) -- A Boston-based global consulting firm that partners with leaders in business and society to tackle their most important challenges.

Overall, the top 10 best places to work in the country in 2024 are:

1. Bain & Company (4.8 rating out of 5)

2. NVIDIA (4.7)

3. ServiceNow (4.6)

4. MathWorks (4.6)

5. Procore Technologies (4.6)

6. In-N-Out Burger (4.6)

7. VMware (4.5)

8. Deltek (4.5)

9. 2020 Companies (4.5)

10. Fidelity Investments (4.5)

For more on this ranking, click here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

