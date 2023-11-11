7 arrested during protest on Brandeis University campus, school says

WALTHAM, Mass. — Several people were arrested at Brandeis University on Friday after school officials say a campus demonstration turned violent.

7 individuals are charged with assault and battery on a police officer, unlawful assembly, disorderly conduct, and trespassing, according to a school spokesperson. The names of the arrested parties have not been released.

According to cell phone video taken at the demonstration, the rally was in support of Palestinians in Gaza.

The arrests allegedly began after campus police officers gave four dispersal orders.

“The demonstration proceeded without interruption until protesters - including individuals unaffiliated with Brandeis - began chanting threatening language which included hate speech,” Brandeis University said in a statement.

The arrests come as the school said earlier in the week that it will no longer recognize the local chapter of the National Students for Justice in Palestine because the student group “openly supports Hamas, a terrorist organization.”

“SJP has called on its chapters to engage in conduct that supports Hamas in its call for the elimination of the only Jewish state in the world and its people,” Brandeis’s statement read. “Such expression is not protected by Brandeis’ principles of free speech. Students are welcome to express their support for Palestinians in a manner that complies with our rights and responsibilities.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

