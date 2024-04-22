68-year-old man arraigned, accused of kidnapping, groping, 13-year-old girl in Webster

WEBSTER, Mass. — 68-year-old Walter Fanion of Southbridge was arraigned in Dudley District Court Monday afternoon on charges that he kidnapped and sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl he met at Webster’s Memorial Beach a week ago.

Prosecutors allege that on Monday, April 15, Fanion used a dog to lure the young victim into his car.

The victim told police that once the man pulled her inside, he covered her mouth as she tried to scream for help

The victim said the man kissed and groped her, before driving with her into Dudley, and neighboring Thompson, Connecticut.

“Once she was inside the vehicle, the defendant did take her to various locations throughout the various towns surrounding this area, and at one of those areas he did sexually assault the child,” prosecutor Emily Meyer told the court.

The victim told police that during the ride, the man dropped the dog off at a house in Dudley which police say belongs to a nephew, and then sexually assaulted her again before he dropped her off in Webster.

Fanion allegedly told her he’d be back at the beach the next morning.

Later that day, the victim and her grandmother reported the whole thing to the police.

They were at the beach when he showed up.

“Because of some of the characteristics the victim provided to investigators, they were able to identify the suspect and the vehicle that was involved,” Webster Police Chief Michael Shaw said.

Police say Fanion does not have a criminal record for sex assault, but there could be other victims.

Webster’s police chief is urging parents to talk to their children about stranger danger.

And he hopes the strength this victim showed by immediately talking to police might inspire other possible victims to do the same.

“Hopefully her courage will give someone else the courage to come forward,” Chief Shaw said.

Walter Fanion is ordered held until at least Friday.

That’s when he’ll be in court again for a dangerousness hearing.

