6-year-old NH boy battling cancer inspires community, WWE superstar

BROOKLINE, N.H. — A six-year-old New Hampshire boy battling cancer is inspiring his community, including WWE star Dijak.

Wolfgang “Wolfie” Bak was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia in February at five years old.

Since then, the kindergartener who loves being silly, dancing, and playing with NERF guns, has undergone surgery, weekly chemotherapy, and countless procedures, missing school and holidays.

“He’s had to go through more than most people have had to go through ever,” said Wolfie’s mother, Cara Baks, “And the amount of times he could’ve complained, he didn’t.”

As Wolfie bravely fights the disease, his inspired community is supporting him.

Students at Chelmsford High School, where Cara teaches science, launched an online fundraiser with the goal of raising $14,000 to help cover the Baks’ medical bills and other expenses. The generous effort is something the Baks did not ask for, but are grateful for.

“I’ve only been there a few years, and for them to treat me like I’ve been there forever, it’s really special,” an emotional Cara said.

Among the many shares online, Wolfie’s best friend’s father, who happens to be wrestling star Dijak, posted a link on his social media page.

The Wolfie’s Pack fundraiser was less than $300 short of its goal Thursday night with five days left to donate.

During Wolfie’s exhausting treatments, a network of organizations has kept him and his family going, Cara said.

Wolfie has taken part in activities offered by Make A Wish, the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp and Boston Children’s Hospital Outreach Program, among other organizations.

“There’s a lot of people that are putting a lot of effort in to keep these people happy and energetic when they’re going through tough stuff,” Cara said. “And we’re just very appreciative that they exist and they have the support to keep doing this for our babies.”

Wolfie has now entered his final stage of treatment – chemotherapy at home and in the clinic to continue until March 2025 – before he can discontinue treatment and be a kid again, enjoying life after cancer.

As Wolfie’s body recovers from the disease and other complications, he has regained his energy and is back to playing with his sister Cadence.

His mom is confident he will continue his treatments with the same positive attitude he started with.

“We are very proud of how tough and strong [he is],” Cara said. “We’re very grateful that he has continued to kick butt, literally sometimes.”

