6 people displaced after early morning fire in Dorchester

BOSTON — Six people including one child have been displaced after an early morning fire in Dorchester.
Boston Fire was called to the scene of a fire on 83/85 West Seldon Street in Dorchester around midnight. Upon arrival, fire crews were met with heavy fire on the first and second floors.
The fire was knocked down shortly after 12:20 a.m., and firefighters continued to chase hot spots.
All occupants of the home were safely evacuated and there are no injuries to report.
Six people including a child were displaced and the Red Cross of Massachusetts was at the scene to assist.
Damages from the fire were estimated to be around $450,000, according to Boston Fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
