4 juveniles injured after van crashes into YMCA in Foxborough

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Four children were hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after a van crashed into the YMCA in Foxborough, according to police.

Police responded to the crash around 4:30 p.m. at the Hockomock Area YMCA location at 67 Mechanic St.

Foxborough police said the four injured children were transported to area hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The operator of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The Foxborough Building Commissioner is also on scene checking the safety and integrity of the structure.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

