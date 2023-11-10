Local

15-year-old severly injured playing football at Falmouth High School

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

Falmouth High School Falmouth High School in Massachusetts. (Falmouth High School)

FALMOUTH, Mass — A 15-year-old football player had to be flown to a hospital after sustaining a serious injury in Falmouth Friday.

Firefighters received a call for an injured football player at 12:53 p.m. at Falmouth High School, a fire department spokesperson told Boston 25 News.

Due to the nature of the injury, a MedFlight helicopter was called. The injured football player was treated on scene before being taken on the MedFLight at Falmouth Hospital and flown to a trauma center off Cape Cod.

Fire officials say the football player’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

