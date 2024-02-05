12,000 Newton students ready to return to school Monday after 15-day teacher strike

NEWTON, Mass. — 12,000 students who attend Newton Public Schools are gearing up to return to the classroom after a 15-day teachers’ strike.

Classes will resume Monday one hour later than usual at about two dozen schools across the district.

The walkout that began on January 19th led to 11 days of canceled classes.

A tentative agreement on a new four-year contract was reached on Friday night, bringing one of the longest teacher strikes in Massachusetts history to an end.

The school district is expected to spend an additional $53 million over four years to cover the new agreement.

It includes a cost-of-living increase of about 13% over that period for teachers, pay hikes for classroom aides, and 40 days of fully paid family leave time.

“I’m proud of the Newton teachers for standing up for themselves and for their rights and to make Newton schools better,” said parent Ali Sherman. “My kids are also fully behind the teachers.”

The teachers union was fined more than $600,000 for violating the state’s ban on strikes by public workers.

A judge threatened to double daily fines to $100,000 on Friday if an agreement had not been reached by Sunday.

“It wasn’t really representative of how we try to solve negotiations and solve conflict with our own kids,” said parent Naomi Nuta. “I am still perplexed as to why both sides couldn’t come to this solution without having to go on strike.”

Nuta told Boston 25 News that she and her husband are fortunate to have work-from-home schedules to deal with the daily uncertainty that dragged on.

She said they still spent money on several camps to keep their 11-year-old son occupied.

“I was happy about it at first, but then it just got really boring, and I had nothing to do,” said Lev Jacobs, a sixth grader at Oak Hill Middle School. “I did not think it would go on for as long as it did.”

The Newton School Committee voted last Thursday to cancel four days of upcoming February vacation to help offset some of the missed school days.

They’re still considering several additional options to make up for the rest.

“I don’t think parents are going to drop their vacations that were planned six months in advance. I think people are still gonna go on vacation,” said parent Isabella Xhoja.

The agreement still must be approved by the school committee for it to be finalized.

A public vote has been scheduled for Wednesday.

The Newton Teachers Association overwhelmingly voted to ratify the negotiated contract on Sunday night – 97.5% in favor.

