10 years later: Remembrance ceremony of Back Bay fire planned for Tuesday

BOSTON — Kathy Crosby Bell the mother of Boston Firefighter Michael Kennedy says his death and the death of Lt. Ed Walsh both from The Boyolston Street firehouse keep her motivated.

“It’s a driving force for sure. I think it does help me and I think if I didn’t have that I’d be curled up in a corner somewhere.”

Kennedy and Walsh responded to a fire inside this old brownstone at 298 Beacon Street 10 years ago. They went in but never made it out. Strong winds whipped up the flames and they burned through the fire hose cutting off water pressure trapping them both.

After that tragic loss Kathy started the Last Call Foundation to find a way to prevent that from ever happening again. And she did. Just 2 years ago through her efforts a fire hose was developed that won’t burn.

It’s now in every Boston fire house thanks to the Last Call Foundation.

“I think Michael would be pleased and I think we have made a lot of change in the departments,” said Crosby Bell.

She’s also fighting against PFAS in their gear and to get firehouses modernized or rebuilt.

Crosby Bell says she has a purpose and a plan and it’s to help other ff’s like her son Michael.

“It really feels good that I have to say knowing that his friends that what happened to him shouldn’t ever happen to his friends. That really feels good.”

The ceremony to honor Kennedy and Walsh will take place from the firehouse where they served at noon on Tuesday.

