10 arrested, charged with ‘felony riot’ after stabbing, large fight in Manchester, NH

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

MANCHESTER, NH — Manchester Police are investigating a large fight that ended in two people being stabbed.

On September 9 around 6 p.m., a female came into the Elliot Hospital with a stab wound. Shortly after, a second female arrived at the hospital also suffering from a stab wound.

According to police, the stab wounds came from a large gathering in the area of Auburn and Cedar Streets, where two males got into a physical fight, according to witnesses.

As the fight escalated, multiple people got involved and a female began swinging a hatchet, police say.

Two people were struck and suffered non-life-threatening stab wounds.

The following 10 people were arrested:

• 19-year-old Angelina Marie Gagne of Manchester - First-Degree Assault and Felony Riot

• 20-year-old David Mekkelsen of Manchester – Felony Riot

• 20-year-old Gavin Christo of Manchester – Felony Riot

• 39-year-old Kristin Vieira of Manchester – Felony Riot

• 18-year-old Liam Adams of Manchester- Felony Riot

• 19-year-old David Lafond of Manchester – Felony Riot

• 18-year-old Owen Rood of Manchester – Felony Riot

• 42-year-old Debra Cruz of Manchester - Felony Riot

• 24-year-old Scott Rood of Nottingham – Felony Riot

• 18-year-old Madison Rood-Parker of Manchester – Felony Riot (no booking photo)

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

