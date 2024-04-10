1 hurt, 15 displaced after fire erupts at multi-family home in Roxbury

One person is hurt after a fire erupted at a multi-family home in Roxbury.

The fire broke out at a multi-family home on Northhampton Street around 4:20 a.m.

Upon arrival, fire crews were greeted with flames on the 3rd and 4th floors and firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly.

One person was transported to the hospital.

15 people including two children were able to escape and damage is estimated at $700,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

At approx. 4:20 fire showing from the 3rd floor of a 4 story multi family occupied building at 101 Northampton st. 1 resident was transported by @BOSTON_EMS , 13adults and 2 children were displaced. Damage estimated 700,000 .The cause of the fire is still under investigation. pic.twitter.com/bHj3Jj0mBe — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 10, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

