Local

1 hurt, 15 displaced after fire erupts at multi-family home in Roxbury

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

1 hurt, 15 displaced after fire erupts at multi-family home in Roxbury 1 hurt, 15 displaced after fire erupts at multi-family home in Roxbury

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

One person is hurt after a fire erupted at a multi-family home in Roxbury.

The fire broke out at a multi-family home on Northhampton Street around 4:20 a.m.

Upon arrival, fire crews were greeted with flames on the 3rd and 4th floors and firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly.

One person was transported to the hospital.

15 people including two children were able to escape and damage is estimated at $700,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read