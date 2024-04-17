1 dog dead, 2nd sickened after walk through woods on North Shore, officials say

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — An investigation is underway into what led to the death of one dog and the sickness of another following a recent walk through the woods on the North Shore, officials said.

The dogs became ill after their owner took them on a walk through the Moseley Woods in Newburyport, Animal Control services for Newburyport and West Newbury announced in a Facebook post on Monday.

“This past weekend an owner was walking their two dogs at Moseley Woods and ‘two dogs ate poison that was thrown out on the sides of the trail behind a garage,’” the post by Animal Control read. “Both dogs went to the vet, sadly one did pass.”

In an update shared on Wednesday, officials said that an inspection of the woods uncovered no cause for concern for dogs and their owners.

“We have no reason to believe that anything was done to intentionally poison dogs. We have inspected the woods and have not found anything that is a current threat or source of alarm,” the updated statement read. “It is crucial to recognize that dogs can encounter various hazards while exploring nature, such as mushrooms, eating sticks...We want to reassure the community that, to the best of our knowledge, there is currently no identified risk posed intentionally to dogs in this area.”

Officials are still working to determine what caused the dogs to become ill.

Dog walkers are urged to remain vigilant and prevent pets from consuming items found on the ground in the woods.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact city animal control officials.

