Ex-Concord police officer indicted for several counts of assault while on duty, AG says

CONCORD, N.H. — A grand jury indicted a former Concord police officer on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting three individuals while on duty in 2023.

Richard Cobb is facing four counts of simple assault by an on-duty law enforcement officer, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella.

On March 23, 2023, the indictments allege Cobb knowingly caused “unprivileged contact” with two people. Authorities say Cobb did the same thing on April 1, 2023, twice to the same person.

The details of the “unprivileged contact” incidents were not immediately available.

Cobb will be arraigned at the Merrimack County Superior Court on April 5.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Concord Police for comment.

Simple assault, when committed by an on-duty law enforcement officer, is punishable by an enhanced sentence of up to 2-to-5 years in state prison and a $2,000.00 fine for each count.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group