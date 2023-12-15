25 Investigates: Workers at Roxbury nursing home still awaiting pay before holidays

BOSTON — Approximately 55 workers at a Roxbury nursing home are still awaiting their paychecks days before the holidays, 25 Investigates has learned.

Benjamin Healthcare Center CEO Tony Francis tells 25 Investigates that workers will be “made current” by Tuesday.

Francis said: “Yes, I can say with certainty that all employees will be made current. We have the funds.”

On Wednesday, Francis told 25 Investigates that nursing home workers would get their pay this week.

But by Friday, Francis said it’ll be a longer wait for workers.

“Since I provided my earlier comment to you, we learned that there is some period of processing time that our payroll vendor requires, to process manual checks for those employees who do not receive direct deposit,” Francis said in an emailed statement. “That is why the payroll was pushed to Tuesday.”

Employees at the non-profit Roxbury nursing home said they’re fed up with having to wait for their paychecks — and that they don’t buy the CEO’s promises.

Workers at the 200-bed nursing home — including housekeeping aides — said they were last paid the day before Thanksgiving.

The nursing home currently has about 77 residents.

The state health department was forced to send emergency staff today to help care for residents due to an increase in sick calls — that’s according to a worker who requested anonymity for fear of losing her job.

A spokesperson for the Department of Public Health said DPH and MassHealth are “actively in contact” with the nursing home.

Francis earlier this week said the nursing home is facing major financial problems.

According to IRS tax filings reviewed by 25 Investigates, CEO Tony Francis earned a base compensation of $628,592 in the 2021 tax year.

Francis did not say whether he was still getting paid.

He claimed that he’s providing help for workers with immediate needs: “For those employees who need funds in the interim, for things like rent, food or transportation, we have offered to cover that.”

Workers also told 25 Investigates that employees are having trouble accessing their health insurance.

Francis this week said: “…all employees have access to their health insurance.”

1199SEIU Executive Vice President Tim Foley said his union is planning to go to the Attorney General’s Office if caregivers don’t get their pay “as soon as possible.”

A spokesperson for the AG’s office said the office is aware of the matter.

