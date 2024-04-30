Trending

Student protesters occupy building at Columbia University

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Student protesters at Columbia University took over a building near the campus’s South Lawn overnight, hours after the university announced it was suspending students who refused to leave a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus grounds, The Washington Post reported.

The protesters posted a statement on Instagram saying they have “taken matters into their own hands,” adding that the students plan to remain in Hamilton Hall until Columbia divests financially from Israel. Minouche Shafik, Columbia’s president, said Monday in a statement that the university will not divest from Israel.

A video shared by the group showed rows of students entering the building, carrying barricades, the Post reported.

Columbia University officials have limited campus access to students and essential employees, according to The Associated Press.

Video footage showed protesters on Columbia’s Manhattan campus locking arms in front of Hamilton Hall early Tuesday and carrying furniture and metal barricades to the building, the AP reported.

One student described the campus as “lawless, utter anarchy”, The BBC reported. Demonstrators broke the building’s windows to enter, before blocking the doors with furniture.

Posts on Instagram urged people to protect the encampment and join protesters at Hamilton Hall.

According to The New York Times, protesters said an “autonomous group” had taken over the building and renamed it “Hind Hall” in honor of Hind Rajab, a 6-year-old girl who was killed in Gaza this year.

The student radio station, WKCR-FM, broadcast a play-by-play of the hall’s takeover, the AP reported. The university had set a 2 p.m. deadline for the protesters to leave an encampment of around 120 tents or face suspension.

