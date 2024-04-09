READ: Judge releases jury questionnaire for Trump’s upcoming hush money trial

A judge on Monday released the questionnaire potential jurors will be filling out in former President Donald Trump’s hush money trial that is set to begin on Monday.

Judge Juan Merchan released a letter he wrote to prosecutors and Trump’s attorneys that included the questions he crafted concerning jury selection for the trial, according to Axios.

The judge noted in the correspondence that the questionnaire is “broad and exhaustive” and is the product of proposals by both parties. He included the 42 questions jurors will be asked.

Jurors will be asked general questions about such things as where they live and more specific questions like if they have strong feelings about former presidents being charged in state courts.

One question asked what media they watch or read, another whether they consider themselves supporters of, or have belonged to, the QAnon movement or antifa.

The jurors will not be asked who they voted for in the past presidential elections. Trump is the presumptive Republican Party nominee for president.

On Monday, an appeals court denied Trump’s petition to change the venue of the upcoming trial, something that would have further delayed the proceedings.

Trump has complained about the setting of his trial in Manhattan, a borough with a large number of Democratic voters.

Trump stands accused of hiding his reimbursement of his former lawyer Michael Cohen for a $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election in exchange for her silence about a sexual encounter she says they had in 2006.

Trump has denied an affair with Daniels whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.

The former president has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg launched the probe after his predecessor Cyrus Vance twice looked into the hush money payment and did not bring charges, according to Reuters.

See the letter sent to Trump’s attorneys and the prosecution below. The questionnaire for jurors begins on page 10.

