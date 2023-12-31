‘Very dangerous’: Suspect arrested after gunshots ring out during call for fire at Boston apartment

BOSTON — A suspect was arrested Saturday after gunshots rang out as crews responded to a building fire in Boston’s Mattapan neighborhood.

Boston police say officers responded to a report of a fire at 50 Fairlawn Avenue, along with firefighters, around 11:35 a.m.

On arrival, a gunshot was allegedly fired from a unit inside the building that was on fire. No one was struck by the gunfire and there were no reports of any injuries, according to officials.

The building was immediately evacuated.

Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said SWAT teams and officers converged on the unit and arrested a male suspect. The suspect reportedly sustained a lower-body injury.

A gun was also recovered at the scene, although police would not say what caliber. It is also unclear what charges the suspect will face at this time.

After the suspect was apprehended, fire crews were able to knock down the remaining flames. The fire started on the first floor with an extension into the second and third floor as well, according to Boston Fire Deputy Chief Michael Doherty.

Smoke could be seen pouring from the windows.

Edward Kelly, President of the International Association of Fire Fighters called today’s incident “unacceptable,” saying in part:

“Firefighters in Boston were met by a gunman today while responding to a working fire. As all-hazard responders, we accept risk, but being shot at is unacceptable. Safety is the priority for us and those we serve.”

Firefighters in Boston were met by a gunman today while responding to a working fire. As all-hazard responders, we accept risk, but being shot at is unacceptable. Safety is the priority for us and those we serve. Good work by @LOCAL_718 and police defusing a deadly situation. — Edward A. Kelly (@IAFFPresident) December 30, 2023

In a press conference, Mayor Michelle Wu expressed gratitude to the first responders and residents who were disrupted by the incident.

“We’re glad everyone’s safe,” Mayor Wu said. “These situations, like we saw today, are extremely unpredictable and can be extremely dangerous. It’s a testament to how well trained, how professional, how dedicated our first responders are and how lucky we are as a city to have them.”

In a statement, Boston Firefighters IAFF Local 718 echoed the “unacceptable” nature of the incident.

“Today’s incident not only highlights the service that our Members provide to the City of Boston on a daily basis but also the ever-changing dangers they face in the performance of their duties,” the statement read. “We commend the rapid response of our Brothers & Sisters of the Boston Police Department and Boston Emergency Medical Services. We look forward to the results of a thorough investigation into this matter and we demand that anyone found to have threatened the safety and lives of our Members be dealt with to the fullest extent of the law.”

Boston Fire Chief and Commissioner Paul Burke added, “I am grateful that the fire and active shooter incident yesterday did not result in any injury to our firefighters, police officers or residents. As firefighters, our main focus at any fire is the rescue of residents and the extinguishment of the fire but this incident heightened the danger level for all of our first responders. The multi-agency cooperation was a role model of how a coordinated response should work and undoubtedly saved lives. Thank you to all of the Boston firefighters for their professionalism at yesterday’s incident and thank you to the responding Boston Police officers for protecting our firefighters at a very dangerous scene.”

Police shut down part of Cummings Highway when the situation was ongoing.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

