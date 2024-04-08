Police: 19-year-old arrested in connection with shooting of three teens in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — Authorities announced an arrest made in connection to a Sunday night shooting that injured three teens in Worcester.

Worcester Police arrested 19-year-old Jordany Alejo on Monday in connection with the Clarkson Street shooting where officers say two 18-year-old females and a 17-year-old male were found with gunshot wounds.

Medical aid was rendered to all three victims and they were all transported to an area hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Alejo is charged with three counts of armed assault to murder.

The facts and circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation by the Worcester Police Detective Bureau. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call them at (508) 799-8651.

No further information was immediately available.

Worcester Police Department shooting

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group