Woman struck, killed in pedestrian crash in Revere, state police say

REVERE, Mass. — A woman was struck and killed in a pedestrian crash in Revere on Friday, state police said.

The woman, who has not been identified, was struck on Oak Island Street just before noon, state police said. She was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver remained on scene, state police said.

It was unclear whether any charges would be filed.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

©2024 Cox Media Group