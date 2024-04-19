What’s your pick? 16 designs submitted for new Foxboro High School emblem

FOXBORO, Mass. — Foxboro High School officials are in the process of selecting a new school logo from 16 different designs.

The 16 design submissions are from current and former Foxboro High School students and community members, whose names were not released publicly. Some of the designs have an image of a fox, stemming from the first three letters of the town’s name.

“We are grateful to everyone who took the time to create and submit a design,” the Foxboro High School Emblem/Logo Committee said in a letter to the school community.

The committee voted on April 1 to release the Foxboro Warriors designs to the community for a period of review, which extended through Friday.

The committee will review public feedback, share it with the respective artists, and use it to help them identify finalists for the new emblem/logo to be released in early May, school officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

