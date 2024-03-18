Two hospitalized in serious NH highway crash

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A serious crash on a New Hampshire highway sent two people to the hospital Monday morning.

State police say they responded to the area of I-293 southbound near mile marker 2.4 in Manchester for a report of a two-car collision. Arriving troopers found two people who sustained injuries in the crash.

Both were transported to area hospitals, with one person in critical condition, according to authorities.

Two right lanes of the highway were closed while troopers investigated.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

