Tractor-trailer carrying pineapples overturns spilling thousands of fruits on I-495 in Westford

WESTFORD, Mass. — A tractor-trailer carrying pineapples overturned on Saturday morning spilling thousands of the fruit on I-495 in Westford.

State police reported the crash around 9 a.m., sharing a picture of the truck flipped on its side with thousands of pineapples spilled along the highway into the woods.

The crash happened near exit 83, according to MassDOT.

The driver was taken to Lowell General with minor injuries.

As of 12:31 p.m. on Saturday cleanup was continuing and one lane of traffic was getting by,

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

UPDATE—Cleanup of spilled pineapples and rolled tractor-trailer continues on Route 495 in Westford. One lane of traffic is getting by. Two lanes closed. #MATraffic https://t.co/RRX83VwOAg pic.twitter.com/69B9zsuJJe — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 23, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

