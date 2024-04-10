Local

Toys to get kids moving this spring

By Boston 25 News Staff
By Boston 25 News Staff

DEDHAM, Mass. — We had a couple of nice days this week -- and that probably got you anxious to get the kids out of the house!

Boston 25 recently spoke with the “Toy Insider” to get a look at some of the toys that will help get kids moving and outside.

POP-A-BALLS PUSH & POP BULLDOZER (VTECH)

  • Pop, drop, and watch your little one stroll along with the Pop-a-Balls Push & Pop Bulldozer!
  • This delightful bulldozer encourages movement and motor skills in your little builder when the colorful balls pop up through the smoke stack, into the scoop bucket, and back again.
  • Load the balls into the bulldozer, start pushing the handle, and watch the bulldozer come to life with poppin’ balls and fun sounds!
  • Kids can also sit and play with the bulldozer by pressing the four colorful number buttons to learn colors, numbers, construction objects, and listen to music.
  • Age:1+

OVER-THE-DOOR BASKETBALL HOOP (B. SPORTS TOYS)

  • Shoot, score, and hang it on the door with the hanging basketball net from B. Sports!
  • This over-the-door basketball hoop is ready for lil’ athletes to make their own as they hone their free throw skills.
  • Just pump up the mini basketball with the included air pump, and hang it over a door with the non-scratch hooks – swish!
  • Kids will love customizing the wooden backboard with a set of cool decal stickers, and parents will love the simple setup and folding hoop, oh and it looks good too!
  • Ages: 3+

JET DISC (IMC TOYS)

  • Jet Disc is the new innovative disc that combines the classic play patterns of flying disks and airplane gliders that get kids outside and moving!
  • Its unique and distinctive design allows it to be thrown like a disc, while the aerodynamic plane tail allows smooth gliding motions, making it effortless to both throw and catch for kids.
  • Jet Disc comes in two sizes - Jet Disc Zoom which is 5.9″ wide and perfect for throwing into a bag or backpack for on-the-go fun, and the larger, 9″ wide Jet Disc Hunter.
  • Ages: 6+

GIANT CONNECT4 (EAST POINT SPORTS)

  • The Giant Connect 4 Set is the classic gameplay that kids know and love only now in jumbo size for outdoor parties and group gatherings.
  • The Connect 4 game set is designed for both adults and kids, making it a versatile option for family fun in the backyard.
  • This yard game set takes just seconds to set up and start playing.
  • This board game set is made of durable materials that can withstand outdoor elements.
  • Includes an All-Weather Game Board (11 in. D x 46.5 in. W x 40 in. H) and 42 Game pieces in two team
  • Ages: 8+

For more information on all toys, visit the link here.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read