Toys to get kids moving this spring

DEDHAM, Mass. — We had a couple of nice days this week -- and that probably got you anxious to get the kids out of the house!
Boston 25 recently spoke with the “Toy Insider” to get a look at some of the toys that will help get kids moving and outside.
POP-A-BALLS PUSH & POP BULLDOZER (VTECH)
- Pop, drop, and watch your little one stroll along with the Pop-a-Balls Push & Pop Bulldozer!
- This delightful bulldozer encourages movement and motor skills in your little builder when the colorful balls pop up through the smoke stack, into the scoop bucket, and back again.
- Load the balls into the bulldozer, start pushing the handle, and watch the bulldozer come to life with poppin’ balls and fun sounds!
- Kids can also sit and play with the bulldozer by pressing the four colorful number buttons to learn colors, numbers, construction objects, and listen to music.
- Age:1+
OVER-THE-DOOR BASKETBALL HOOP (B. SPORTS TOYS)
- Shoot, score, and hang it on the door with the hanging basketball net from B. Sports!
- This over-the-door basketball hoop is ready for lil’ athletes to make their own as they hone their free throw skills.
- Just pump up the mini basketball with the included air pump, and hang it over a door with the non-scratch hooks – swish!
- Kids will love customizing the wooden backboard with a set of cool decal stickers, and parents will love the simple setup and folding hoop, oh and it looks good too!
- Ages: 3+
JET DISC (IMC TOYS)
- Jet Disc is the new innovative disc that combines the classic play patterns of flying disks and airplane gliders that get kids outside and moving!
- Its unique and distinctive design allows it to be thrown like a disc, while the aerodynamic plane tail allows smooth gliding motions, making it effortless to both throw and catch for kids.
- Jet Disc comes in two sizes - Jet Disc Zoom which is 5.9″ wide and perfect for throwing into a bag or backpack for on-the-go fun, and the larger, 9″ wide Jet Disc Hunter.
- Ages: 6+
GIANT CONNECT4 (EAST POINT SPORTS)
- The Giant Connect 4 Set is the classic gameplay that kids know and love only now in jumbo size for outdoor parties and group gatherings.
- The Connect 4 game set is designed for both adults and kids, making it a versatile option for family fun in the backyard.
- This yard game set takes just seconds to set up and start playing.
- This board game set is made of durable materials that can withstand outdoor elements.
- Includes an All-Weather Game Board (11 in. D x 46.5 in. W x 40 in. H) and 42 Game pieces in two team
- Ages: 8+
For more information on all toys, visit the link here.
