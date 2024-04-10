Toys to get kids moving this spring

DEDHAM, Mass. — We had a couple of nice days this week -- and that probably got you anxious to get the kids out of the house!

Boston 25 recently spoke with the “Toy Insider” to get a look at some of the toys that will help get kids moving and outside.

POP-A-BALLS PUSH & POP BULLDOZER (VTECH)

Pop, drop, and watch your little one stroll along with the Pop-a-Balls Push & Pop Bulldozer!

This delightful bulldozer encourages movement and motor skills in your little builder when the colorful balls pop up through the smoke stack, into the scoop bucket, and back again.

Load the balls into the bulldozer, start pushing the handle, and watch the bulldozer come to life with poppin’ balls and fun sounds!

Kids can also sit and play with the bulldozer by pressing the four colorful number buttons to learn colors, numbers, construction objects, and listen to music.

Age:1+

OVER-THE-DOOR BASKETBALL HOOP (B. SPORTS TOYS)

Shoot, score, and hang it on the door with the hanging basketball net from B. Sports!

This over-the-door basketball hoop is ready for lil’ athletes to make their own as they hone their free throw skills.

Just pump up the mini basketball with the included air pump, and hang it over a door with the non-scratch hooks – swish!

Kids will love customizing the wooden backboard with a set of cool decal stickers, and parents will love the simple setup and folding hoop, oh and it looks good too!

Ages: 3+

JET DISC (IMC TOYS)

Jet Disc is the new innovative disc that combines the classic play patterns of flying disks and airplane gliders that get kids outside and moving!

Its unique and distinctive design allows it to be thrown like a disc, while the aerodynamic plane tail allows smooth gliding motions, making it effortless to both throw and catch for kids.

Jet Disc comes in two sizes - Jet Disc Zoom which is 5.9″ wide and perfect for throwing into a bag or backpack for on-the-go fun, and the larger, 9″ wide Jet Disc Hunter.

Ages: 6+

GIANT CONNECT4 (EAST POINT SPORTS)

The Giant Connect 4 Set is the classic gameplay that kids know and love only now in jumbo size for outdoor parties and group gatherings.

The Connect 4 game set is designed for both adults and kids, making it a versatile option for family fun in the backyard.

This yard game set takes just seconds to set up and start playing.

This board game set is made of durable materials that can withstand outdoor elements.

Includes an All-Weather Game Board (11 in. D x 46.5 in. W x 40 in. H) and 42 Game pieces in two team

Ages: 8+

For more information on all toys, visit the link here.

