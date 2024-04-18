Three hospitalized after two-car crash in Hanover

Three people were taken to a local trauma center Wednesday morning after a two-car crash in Hanover.

An ambulance returning from another trip to the hospital and a fire engine were called to Whiting Street for the crash around 6:49 a.m.

The three people were transported to a nearby trauma center.

A Rockland fire ambulance also assisted with the call.

6:49 AM: #HFD E1 & A2 were called to the area of 45 Whiting St. for the 2 car motor vehicle accident. #HFD A1 (returning from the hospital from a prior call) was added to the response along with a @RocklandFire Ambulance. 3 patients were transported to an area trauma center. pic.twitter.com/JPvBBkMoEO — Hanover Fire Department (@HanoverFire) April 18, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

