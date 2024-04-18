Local

Three hospitalized after two-car crash in Hanover

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

Three hospitalized after two-car crash in Hanover (Hanover Fire Department)

Three people were taken to a local trauma center Wednesday morning after a two-car crash in Hanover.

An ambulance returning from another trip to the hospital and a fire engine were called to Whiting Street for the crash around 6:49 a.m.

The three people were transported to a nearby trauma center.

A Rockland fire ambulance also assisted with the call.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

