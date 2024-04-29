Threat called into Marblehead police station prompts ‘hold’ at high school, officials say

MARBLEHEAD, Mass. — Authorities are investigating an alleged threat made toward the Marblehead police station on Monday afternoon.

According to police, a threat was called into the department and out of an abundance of caution, Marblehead High School was placed on a hold. The public was asked to avoid the area while officers investigated.

The nature of the threat is unclear, but officials say it was not an active shooter incident.

The high school has since reopened for operations.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Marblehead Public Schools for comment.

