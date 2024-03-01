Suspicious death of mother in NH linked to Amber Alert involving her 2 young kids, AG says

BERLIN, New Hampshire — The suspicious death of a mother in New Hampshire is connected to an active Amber Alert involving her two young children believed to be abducted by their father, authorities said.

Troopers responding to an apartment at 1063 Main Street in Berlin on Thursday around 10:30 p.m. found Caitlyn Naffziger, 31, dead inside, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella.

Formella called Naffziger’s death “suspicious” in nature and as part of the investigation, New Hampshire State Police issued an Amber Alert asking for the public’s assistance in locating her two kids, 4-year-old Elowyn Duren and 1-year-old Vaelyn Duren.

The children were last seen in Berlin, New Hampshire, around 8 p.m. Thursday with their biological father, 37-year-old Dustin Mark Duren.

Formella’s office confirmed that Naffziger and Duren are the children’s parents.

Elowyn is described as 3 feet tall, about 30 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Vaelyn is described as being an infant, about 20 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 4 New Hampshire Amber Alert (ELOWYN DUREN -- NH STATE POLICE)

Dustin Duren is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, about 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Dustin is said to be operating a white 2017 Subaru Impreza with a New Hampshire veteran registration V69023. The vehicle’s last reported location was in the area of Concord, New Hampshire, according to Formella.

Anyone who sees Dustin, the children, or the vehicle is asked not to approach them and to call 911 immediately. State police noted that Dustin could be armed and dangerous.

If anyone has non-emergency information, they are asked to call Berlin police at 603-752-3131 or New Hampshire State Police headquarters at 603-223-4381.

An autopsy on Naffziger has been scheduled by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Concord for 12:30 PM.

🚨🔍 CHILD ABDUCTION ALERT 🔍🚨



📍 Location: Berlin, NH



🚗 Vehicle: NH V69023, White 2017 Subaru Impreza



👤 Suspect: Dustin Duren, 36-year-old white male, 5'10", 190 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes



👧 Associated Children:

1. Vaelyn Duren - 13 months old, female, blond hair, blue… pic.twitter.com/iZi0ehPTXY — Missing People In America (@MissingPeopleIA) March 1, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group