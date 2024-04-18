Suspects caught on camera stealing packages from porches in Dorchester

BOSTON — Two porch pirates accused of taking people’s packages from their front steps were caught on camera at a Dorchester apartment complex on Thursday.

The alleged theft happened outside a residence on Dix Street. The victim, Ally Burchill, says at least five packages were stolen by two masked men.

Surveillance video from the front porch of the apartment shows two men scanning the area before making off with multiple boxes.

One of the suspects is seen wheeling a shopping cart full of items.

Amongst other things, Burchill says a pair of shoes she ordered for her 1-year-old son was stolen.

“I’m just hoping more people start reporting it,” she said. “I feel like most people think they’re invincible and they can take people’s stuff and nobody’s going to do anything about it.”

Burchill says she reached out to Boston Police and plans to file a report with them on Friday.

She also says this is not the first time this has happened at her Dix Street apartment. Around the same time last year, Burchill claims another assortment of packages was stolen and she is hoping to stop history from repeating itself.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

