Victim hospitalized after overnight stabbing in Roxbury

BOSTON — Officers are investigating an overnight stabbing in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood on Thursday.
Just before midnight, authorities responded to a report of a stabbing on Wayland Street, according to Boston Police.
A victim who sustained a stab wound was located and transported to an area hospital. Their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.
No arrests have been made.
The investigation remains ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2024 Cox Media Group