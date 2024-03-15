Victim hospitalized after overnight stabbing in Roxbury

BOSTON — Officers are investigating an overnight stabbing in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood on Thursday.

Just before midnight, authorities responded to a report of a stabbing on Wayland Street, according to Boston Police.

A victim who sustained a stab wound was located and transported to an area hospital. Their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

