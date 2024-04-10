Several MIT buildings evacuated after release of potential hazardous material

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Several buildings at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge were evacuated due to exposure to hazardous material.

University officials alerted the campus Wednesday evening that buildings E17, E18, and E19 had been evacuated following a potential hazardous material release on the fifth floor of building E18.

Just after 6 p.m., officials say, the hazardous release has been contained and cleared by Cambridge Fire.

Authorities say Ames Street has been reopened and all evacuated buildings are “safe to re-enter.”

Emergency crews remain on the scene for cleanup, school officials say.

No reported injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

