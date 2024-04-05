Rockport man accused of child rape held without bail

ROCKPORT, Mass. — A Rockport man was ordered held without bail on Friday following his arraignment on child rape charges for alleged incidents dating back to 2013, authorities said.

Brian E. Tuck, 59, was arraigned at Gloucester District Court on charges of rape of a child under 16 by force, three counts; aggravated statutory rape, indecent assault and battery on an intellectually disabled person, indecent assault and battery under on a person under 14, and reckless endangerment of a child. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family.

Police arrested Tuck on Thursday following an investigation into allegations of child rape, Rockport Police Chief John Horvath said. The alleged incidents by Tuck occurred between 2013 to 2015 on a child who was known to him.

“This case shows a profoundly disturbing pattern of abuse and betrayal of trust,” Horvath said. “We want to acknowledge and thank District Attorney Tucker and his office and Rockport Police Sergeant Daniel Mahoney for their efforts in this investigation.”

Tuck is due back in court on April 12.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

