Reading police investigating bomb threat at public library, town hall

READING, Mass. — Reading police are investigating a bomb threat made to the public library and town hall on Saturday.

According to authorities, around 9:46 a.m. a bomb threat was made to the Reading Public Library at 64 Middlesex Ave. and Reading Town Hall at 16 Lowell St.

The threat was made via email directly to the library, Reading police and fire said.

Reading police and fire responded to both locations and the Reading Public Library was immediately evacuated.

Reading Town Hall is closed during the weekends.

The state police bomb squad was called in to respond.

Reading Police and Fire are asking residents and community members to avoid the area at this time.

This is an ongoing situation, updates will be made as they become available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

