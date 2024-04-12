Police seek public’s help in identifying suspects in St. Patrick’s Day assault in South Boston

BOSTON — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects involved in an aggravated assault on St. Patrick’s Day in South Boston.

The incident occurred in the area of F and Tudor streets at approximately 4:41 p.m. on Sunday, March 17, police said.

Investigators released new photographs of the suspects this week. Police earlier sought help in identifying three individuals involved in an assault and battery incident in the area of E 2nd Street and M Street on St. Patrick’s Day.

“Three victims were randomly attacked by a group of five individuals,” police said in a statement on Thursday. The group then fled down Tudor Street and towards F Street.

Boston Police seek public's help in identifying suspect in St. Patrick's Day assault in South Boston (Boston Police)

Police described one of the suspects as a white man, about 30-40 years of age, approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing about 200 pounds, with a full beard, wearing aviator sunglasses, a flat brim black Celtics hat, a black and green “Tatum” Celtics jersey and jeans.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Boston Police detectives 617-343-4742.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group