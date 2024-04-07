Police searching for suspects accused of St. Patrick’s Day assault in South Boston

BOSTON — Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating five suspects accused of an aggravated assault in South Boston on St. Patrick’s Day.

According to Boston Police, the attack happened around 4:41 p.m. in the area of 186 Tudor Street.

Three victims were reportedly assaulted by a group of five, who then fled down Tudor Street towards F Street.

One of the suspects is described as a 30-40-year-old white male wearing aviator sunglasses, a flat-brim black Celtics hat, and a black and green “Tatum” Celtics jersey and jeans. He is thought to be around 5′11″, 200lbs with a full beard.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to contact District C-6 Detectives at (617) 343-4742.

City Councilor Ed Flynn recently proposed moving the St. Patrick’s Day parade out of South Boston due to public drinking and violence.

