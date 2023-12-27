Police: Man dressed as Grinch swerves off road, crashes into NH event venue sign

EXETER, N.H. — Authorities responded to a “unique situation” on Christmas night when they responded to a call for a car off the roadway.

Exeter Police say they arrived at 66 Newfields Road just before 6 p.m. for a report of a silver Honda CRV on the front lawn of a business. When they arrived on the scene, the driver, identified as 31-year-old Jon C. Williamson of Exeter, was wearing a full Grinch costume.

Williamson was driving south on Newfields Road when he became distracted near a curve and veered off the roadway, crashing into a mailbox, the sign for The Wood Barn, and several lights in the front yard of the business, according to investigators.

Williamson was evaluated by Exeter fire personnel and was transported to an area hospital after initially denying injury at the scene. It is unclear if he will face any charges.

The car sustained serious front-end damage.

“This was certainly a unique situation,” Police Chief Stephan Poulin said. “Officers never expected to arrive at the scene to find that an operator was wearing a Grinch suit behind the wheel, but it was Christmas night so not entirely outside the realm of possibility. Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt.”

The crash remains under investigation.

