13-year-old girl who fell from horse in Plympton flown to Boston hospital with serious injuries

PLYMPTON, Mass. — A juvenile was hospitalized with traumatic injuries after falling off a horse in Plympton on Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

Fire officials say Boston Med Flight was called to the Ballfield Landing Zone behind the fire station to transport a 13-year-old girl who fell from her horse on Palmer Road just before 10 a.m.

The girl was flown to Mass General Hospital with injuries considered to be serious, although authorities say she was conscious and could move her extremities upon transport.

No further information was immediately available.

Plympton Fire department responded to a person who fell off a horse. Boston Med flight was called and landed at the... Posted by Plympton Fire department on Monday, April 15, 2024

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group