Pickup truck slams into side of Brockton home

BROCKTON, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after a pickup truck crashed into the side of a home in Brockton on Monday afternoon.

Belaja Elosiy lives on the corner of Belmont and Hamilton Streets in Brockton. He got a panicked call from his mother late Monday afternoon that a truck ran into their home.

“The first thing that went through my mind is everybody ok you know,” said Eloisy.

He rushed home to make sure his father who was inside at the time was ok.

“I just went in and hugged him,” he said.

His mother shared a video showing the aftermath of the crash. She tells him a grey pickup was also involved.

“The other one that hit the grey Toyota is the one that hit the house,” he said.

Another man who lives in the multi-family tells Boston 25 he had just gotten home from work. He lives in the unit where the pick-up slammed into and says the whole house shook.

“After 10 minutes I was there - whoa,” he said.

Firefighters got the call at 4 p.m. They arrived to find a giant hole in the foundation and rushed to shore up the house.

“The FF’s are stabilizing and putting a temp shoring up into the basement so we can pull the vehicle away from the building and allow the occupants to occupy the building,” said Brockton Deputy Chief Kevin Galligan.

Luckily, no one in the house or the pick-up was injured.

For that, Eloisy says he and his family are grateful..

“I just want to shake every one of their hands to tell them how much we appreciate them and we love them and thank them for what they are doing for the community,” he said.

The exact cause of the accident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

