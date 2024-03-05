Pedestrian struck by van on East Boston highway, police say

BOSTON — Authorities say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on a busy East Boston highway Monday night.

Boston Police say the crash occurred in the area of Addison Street and McLellan Highway around 7 p.m.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening, according to authorities.

A scooter could be seen lying in the roadway with a van parked to the right a few feet ahead of it.

It is unclear if the driver of the vehicle will face charges.

Traffic was impacted in the area where the crash occurred.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

