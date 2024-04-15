One killed, another seriously injured in single-vehicle rollover crash in Waltham

WALTHAM, Mass. — One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Waltham.

On Sunday, April 14th around 11:43 a.m. Waltham Police and Fire responded to High Street just east of Moody St for a reported rollover car crash.

Upon arrival, fire crews found two people entrapped in the vehicle. Both were transported to Lahey Clinic.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The passenger received serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

