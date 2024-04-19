New Taylor Swift album lands in Boston

BOSTON — Friday was the day Taylor Swift fans have been anticipating for months.

The release of her latest work, Tortured Poets Department is available for download and purchase and fans are buying it up.

“You’re among the first people in Boston to actually buy this new Taylor Swift album!” Boston 25′s Bob War asked Ellen Goldhammer of the North End of Boston.

“Absolutely, I had to be, right? She’s my girl. I’m a day one fan. Album #11. I had to be first in line,” she said.

Taylor’s fans are everywhere.

Even Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey posted on Instagram a story that compares a new Swift song, to the Boston Tea Party!

Swift released her new album on streaming services at midnight,

And then at 2 a.m., she released 15 more songs,

How excited are you with 31 new Taylor Swift songs?” Ward asked Jessica Davis.

“I have to memorize them before May because I’m going to London, her show in London,” she said.

“It’s very exciting. It’s like Christmas morning every time it happens,” Stacey Frenette of Boston added.

Professor Joe Bennett a musicologist at Boston’s Berklee School of Music, tells me he admires the way Swifts fans connect to her music on a deep level.

“The fans have gone with her. She has aged and her fans have aged with her,” Professor Bennett said. “If I were to use one word, it would be authenticity. Her fans really perceive that she is an authentic artist.”

Taylor Swift’s massive success is a huge jolt for the music industry, but also for record stores, as they gain in popularity

At Good Taste Records in the North End, Swift’s new album is attracting new customers, something steaming can’t do.

“It’s a good way to be a part of the community, it’s a great way to be among other Taylor Swift fans, and it really does create a of energy, especially going into Record Store Day weekend,” said Coty Smith, owner of Good Taste Records.

For Taylor Swift fans, it is a weekend for new music and tortured poets.

