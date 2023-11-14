New report names ‘poorest’ town in each New England state

WARE, Mass. — A new financial report has named the “poorest” town in each New England state after analyzing data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor and the U.S. Census Bureau.

The website 24/7 Wall Street recently identified the poorest town in each state after crunching data on the median household income in communities with populations between 1,000 and 25,000 people.

“Low incomes in these communities are often reflected in the local housing market,” the website wrote in its report. “In over half of the places on this list, the typical home is worth less than $100,000.”

The poorest towns in each New England state were as follows, according to the website:

Massachusetts: Ware

Median household income: $43,783 (Massachusetts: $89,026)

$43,783 (Massachusetts: $89,026) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 16.8% (Massachusetts: 45.2%)

16.8% (Massachusetts: 45.2%) Households receiving SNAP benefits: 29.9% (Massachusetts: 12.2%)

29.9% (Massachusetts: 12.2%) Median home value: $183,900 (Massachusetts: $424,700)

$183,900 (Massachusetts: $424,700) Population: 6,339

6,339 No. of towns considered in ranking: 152

New Hampshire: Ashland

Median household income: $33,365 (New Hampshire: $83,449)

$33,365 (New Hampshire: $83,449) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 17.3% (New Hampshire: 38.2%)

17.3% (New Hampshire: 38.2%) Households receiving SNAP benefits: 14.1% (New Hampshire: 6.1%)

14.1% (New Hampshire: 6.1%) Median home value: $160,600 (New Hampshire: $288,700)

$160,600 (New Hampshire: $288,700) Population: 1,778

1,778 No. of towns considered in ranking: 52

Vermont: West Brattleboro

Median household income: $36,618 (Vermont: $67,674)

$36,618 (Vermont: $67,674) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 31.9% (Vermont: 40.9%)

31.9% (Vermont: 40.9%) Households receiving SNAP benefits: 26.8% (Vermont: 10.3%)

26.8% (Vermont: 10.3%) Median home value: $178,500 (Vermont: $240,600)

$178,500 (Vermont: $240,600) Population: 2,770

2,770 No. of towns considered in ranking: 42

Maine: Machias

Median household income: $20,333 (Maine: $63,182)

$20,333 (Maine: $63,182) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 18.9% (Maine: 33.6%)

18.9% (Maine: 33.6%) Households receiving SNAP benefits: 38.6% (Maine: 12.1%)

38.6% (Maine: 12.1%) Median home value: $105,000 (Maine: $212,100)

$105,000 (Maine: $212,100) Population: 1,396

1,396 No. of towns considered in ranking: 99

Rhode Island: Central Falls

Median household income: $40,235 (Rhode Island: $74,489)

$40,235 (Rhode Island: $74,489) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 9.2% (Rhode Island: 35.3%)

9.2% (Rhode Island: 35.3%) Households receiving SNAP benefits: 33.7% (Rhode Island: 14.7%)

33.7% (Rhode Island: 14.7%) Median home value: $187,300 (Rhode Island: $292,600)

$187,300 (Rhode Island: $292,600) Population: 22,192

22,192 No. of towns considered in ranking: 18

Connecticut: Canaan

Median household income: $28,873 (Connecticut: $83,572)

$28,873 (Connecticut: $83,572) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 24.5% (Connecticut: 40.6%)

24.5% (Connecticut: 40.6%) Households receiving SNAP benefits: 28.8% (Connecticut: 11.5%)

28.8% (Connecticut: 11.5%) Median home value: $170,300 (Connecticut: $286,700)

$170,300 (Connecticut: $286,700) Population: 1,243

1,243 No. of towns considered in ranking: 126

