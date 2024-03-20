New Hampshire school bus driver, wife accused of distributing child sex abuse images

KEENE, NH — A New Hampshire school bus driver and his wife are accused of making and distributing child sexual abuse images, according to court documents filed in Cheshire District Court Wednesday.

Paul Baird, 43, of Keene and Krystal Baird, 38, of Keene appeared in court Wednesday on federal charges for the production of child pornography.

According to the charging documents, a special agent, with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security specializing in dark web investigations, observed Baird log into a website dedicated to child pornography featuring girls from four to fourteen years old on March 7.

The court documents stated that Baird uploaded images to other users of the website featuring what appears to be a young girl and a nude man.

The agent was able to use the images’ metadata to trace them to Baird’s residence in Keene, New Hampshire.

On Tuesday, the agent received two search warrants to search Baird’s person and his home. Baird was then pulled over while driving and agreed to speak to law enforcement at the Keene Police Department.

When agents asked Paul Baird what he used the dark web browser for Paul Baird allegedly replied ‘You already know, so just freaking tell me,’ before saying he was done speaking until his lawyer was present, according to the affidavit.

The HSI agent writes that Baird’s wife, Krystal Baird, told investigators that she took a series of photos of a child taking sexually expletive photos with Paul because she didn’t want to make him angry by refusing.

Baird informed HSI agents he worked as a bus driver for wheelchaired students with Student Transportation of America (STA).

According to Conval Superintendent Kimberly Rizzo-Saunders, Baird, who has been working for STA since September, no longer is an employee.

“The District intends to swiftly and fully cooperate with the U.S. Attorney’s Office throughout its investigation,” said Rizzo-Saunders in a statement. “The safety and security of our students is our utmost concern. We will begin an immediate review with STA of their policies and practices, to ensure that our students are afforded the highest level of protection and that STA employees reflect the shared values of our district.”

This investigation is ongoing. Members of the public who have information regarding this case should call the Homeland Security Investigations’ New England Field Division’s Manchester Office at 603-629-2716.

