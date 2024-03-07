Massachusetts destination named among best places in world to visit this spring

NANTUCKET, Mass. — One of the “best places to travel” worldwide this spring is located right here in Massachusetts.

Condé Nast Traveler this week published a comprehensive list titled “The Best Places to Travel in May, from the Cyclades to Zambia” for those who want to “get ahead of the summer travel madness without sacrificing great weather.”

“This month [May] is one of our favorite times to roam the world because the weather is usually ideal no matter where you go—whether in the Northern Hemisphere or the Southern, and the crowds are much thinner than during the summer months when most families and their kids are off for holidays,” the magazine wrote. “Plus, its position between spring break and summer vacation makes for a nice window of time begging to be filled with a trip.”

Nantucket represented the Bay State on Condé Nast Traveler’s list.

“So much more than just a summer town, Nantucket is a beauty in every season. But there are a few perks to visiting in May—namely, beating the summer influx of tourists,” the magazine wrote. “You won’t have to dodge quite as many crowds as you bike and sail your way around the island, and you can score some unobstructed views of the three million daffodils that bloom here in late April and early May.”

Other destinations named by Condé Nast Traveler were as follows:

The Cyclades, Greece

Holland, Michigan

Galápagos Islands, Ecuador

Zambia

Machu Picchu

Louisville, Kentucky

Healdsburg, California

Sicily, Italy

The Hamptons, New York

Puebla, Mexico

Nova Scotia, Canada

Greenville, South Carolina

