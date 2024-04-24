Marshfield rejects MBTA Communities Law

MARSHFIELD, Mass. — The list of towns fighting back against Massachusetts’ new MBTA communities law is growing.

The latest to join the list is Marshfield.

Residents voted down the bylaw on Tuesday night.

The state law requires multi-family housing to be built in communities with or near MBTA service.

Marshfield’s town lawyer says he’s been in contact with the attorney general’s office.

The office is hopeful the town will reconsider in the fall.

The state is currently suing the town of Milton to comply with the law.

The state Supreme Judicial Court will hear those arguments in October.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

