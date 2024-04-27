Man suffering from life-threatening injuries after shooting in Mattapan

BOSTON — A man suffered life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Boston.

Around 4:44 a.m. police responded to Fremont St and Blue Hill Ave in the Boston neighborhood of Mattapan for reports of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and full notifications have been made.

The homicide unit is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

