Man dead, woman seriously injured following fire at an apartment building in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, NH — A man has died and a woman is seriously injured after a fire at a Manchester, New Hampshire apartment complex on Thursday night.
Crews were called to 245 Village Circle Way around 10:48 p.m. for reports of a fire.
Upon arrival, firefighters were greeted with heavy fire in the rear of the 3-story building and were told that people were trapped inside.
Crews say when they arrived they had to use latters to rescue people inside.
According to fire officials, a man in his 50s died and a woman was flown to a Boston hospital due to burns in her airways.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
